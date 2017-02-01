DON'T MISS

STATEMENT BY The Hon. Allyson Maynard Gibson QC Attorney-General and Minister for Legal Affairs 30TH JANUARY, 2017 This morning my office was informed that in the early...

Son who murdered his Church School teacher mom found guilty.... NASSAU, Bahamas - Jerome Butler, 57, was unanimously found guilty in the murder of his...
Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press has breaking news which confirms Bahamian track star and BTC spokesperson Shaunae Miller is set to get married this...
Nassau, Bahamas - Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press now confirms current Meritorious Member of the FNM and hardcore supporter of Loretta Butler...
Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Priorities for 2017, Police took four (4) illegal firearms off the streets of New Providence in separate incidents....
NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Bahamas has taken many steps to comply with global standards in the financial services sector. One such step is...
Christie Enjoys Overwhelming Support at PLP Elections today… Nassau, Bahamas – The election for the leadership is over and today it proved that the PLP...
Investors should be concerned that their investment at CBL could be headed to junk! Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press is monitoring the decline of the...
Nassau, Bahamas - News coming into Bahamas Press from Abaco confirms that Aliv systems continue to fail and customers have returned the phones...
Eleuthera - Police now have that suspect who is alleged to have stabbed a female pastor in Eleuthera today after hiking a ride on...
Police van transporting three prisoners rollover to side behind National Stadium Corridor… Nassau, Bahamas - A prison escort bus overturned today along the National Stadium...
Female pastor was giving young girl a ride! Eleuthera – Breaking news coming into Bahamas right now confirms that a young girl has stabbed a...
Why yall think after three working days ONLY BAHAMAS PRESS has reported this? Florida - An FNM Council Member from Abaco has been arrested in...
