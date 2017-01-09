DON'T MISS

By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press As a kid, i learned from my father and grandfather the importance of honoring your deals, unsavory as they may...

DEAR EDITOR, The original message of the We March group appears to be lost. It has now become a ball of confusion, in my view,...
By Jerry Roker For Bahamas Press The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is in full swing. There is simply no denying the fact that this...
Should Rudy King now be forced to renounce his citizenship now that he has another citizenship? 60 Minutes Spotlights On Caribbean Passports for Sale By NAN...
By Jerry Roker For Bahamas Press The subject of this letter pretty much expresses my personal view of the recent downgrade of our country by Standard...
Dear Editor, Is URCA the Regulator or the Facilitator for Aliv in mobile competition After experiencing a rough month of  December that exposed Aliv's lack of...
FREEPORT, The Bahamas - Prime Minister Perry Christie said that when a Credit Rating Agency speaks to expenditure not being sufficiently controlled, they also...
Officers of the court say they will BROKE DA LAW and march contrary to having a permission. Why would people who represent the law...
Nassau, Bahamas - The following is a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: A report online states that a Haitian vessel with 99 illegal...
POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION IN MILLENNIUM GARDENS SHOOTING DEATH Police tonight are investigating the third homicide in just days as a spree of...
Will URCA now try and force something to help save the failing second mobile company? IS DAMIAN BLACKBURN AND CABLE BAHAMAS RUNNING URCA?! Nassau, Bahamas...
We must do a better job in protecting the Bahamas and FIRE DEM who can’t! Nassau, Bahamas - A group of 99 undocumented Haitian migrants...
Governos Harbour, Eleuthera - Police in Eleuthera are investigating an alleged drowning after the recovery of the body of a missing man. According to reports,...
