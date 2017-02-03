Trending Now
Workers at Aliv in Abaco complain of not being paid! HELP!
Abaco, Bahamas - Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms that not only are customers on Abaco returning their cheap Aliv phones, but a...
Will Michael Pintard be made to answer his involvement in the...
The FNM ratified disgraced Former Senator and National Chairman Michael Pintard last night for the constituency of Marco City in Grand Bahama....
Senator Rodney Moncur is now a JP for ALL THE BAHAMAS!
Nassau, Bahamas - A great and higher calling has now come to Senator Hon. RODNEY MONCUR. This afternoon the political activist and radio conmentator...
Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson issues statement on Court House Fire….
STATEMENT BY The Hon. Allyson Maynard Gibson QC Attorney-General and Minister for Legal Affairs 30TH JANUARY, 2017 This morning my office was informed that in the early...
Customers line up to seek refunds with Aliv phones in Abaco…
Service goes dead with glitches in Abaco… Touble up in Abaco with Aliv! Nassau, Bahamas - Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press from Abaco confirms long...
NCTUB Vice President wants ‘We March’ organisers to stay out of...
National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) Vice-President Paul Maynard urged “We March” organisers to "stay out of union business" and "stick to walking...
PM Christie calls for Justice Rhonda Bain to recuse herself for...
Justice Rhonda Bain must think we cannot see eh? If yinner so bold to undermine the system then yall must know we are not...
Ex-wife of disgraced former PLP MP set to tell all in...
Ex-wife turned a Bishop after breakup with former PLP MP Nassau, Bahamas - Margo Burrows da ex-wife of a former disgraced PLP shall contest the...
Jerome Butler has been found guilty in the murder of his...
Son who murdered his Church School teacher mom found guilty.... NASSAU, Bahamas - Jerome Butler, 57, was unanimously found guilty in the murder of his...
BTC’s Bahamian Track Star Shaunae Miller set to get married Feb...
Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press has breaking news which confirms Bahamian track star and BTC spokesperson Shaunae Miller is set to get married this...
Past Area Governor of Kiwanis Club Nesbitt Higgins
Nassau, Bahamas - Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press now confirms current Meritorious Member of the FNM and hardcore supporter of Loretta Butler...
FOUR FIREARMS SEIZED-2 SUPECTS IN CUSTODY
Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Priorities for 2017, Police took four (4) illegal firearms off the streets of New Providence in separate incidents....
Bahamas On Track to Implement Common Reporting Standard (CRS)
NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Bahamas has taken many steps to comply with global standards in the financial services sector. One such step is...