Is Louis Bacon pushing former FNM Chairman Michael Pintard as a candidate in the upcoming Elections?
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) : Is America An Honest...
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press As a kid, i learned from my father and grandfather the importance of honoring your deals, unsavory as they may...
THE “We March” BALL OF CONFUSION
DEAR EDITOR, The original message of the We March group appears to be lost. It has now become a ball of confusion, in my view,...
A Child is Born…Hallelujah!
By Jerry Roker For Bahamas Press The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is in full swing. There is simply no denying the fact that this...
Bahamian believed to be an agent caught up in passport scam...
Should Rudy King now be forced to renounce his citizenship now that he has another citizenship? 60 Minutes Spotlights On Caribbean Passports for Sale By NAN...
Standard & Poors Downgrade Of The Bahamas’ Investment Grade To Junk...
By Jerry Roker For Bahamas Press The subject of this letter pretty much expresses my personal view of the recent downgrade of our country by Standard...
Is URCA the Regulator or the Facilitator for Aliv in mobile...
Dear Editor, Is URCA the Regulator or the Facilitator for Aliv in mobile competition After experiencing a rough month of December that exposed Aliv's lack of...
PM defends his decisions on Hurricane Restoration…
FREEPORT, The Bahamas - Prime Minister Perry Christie said that when a Credit Rating Agency speaks to expenditure not being sufficiently controlled, they also...
Lawyers in the Black March say they would break the law...
Officers of the court say they will BROKE DA LAW and march contrary to having a permission. Why would people who represent the law...
MOFA responds to online ‘report’ of incursion of Haitian boat into...
Nassau, Bahamas - The following is a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: A report online states that a Haitian vessel with 99 illegal...
A second fatal shooting in Jubilee Gardens tonight…
POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION IN MILLENNIUM GARDENS SHOOTING DEATH Police tonight are investigating the third homicide in just days as a spree of...
Aliv now wants URCA to force mobile portability, as customers are...
Will URCA now try and force something to help save the failing second mobile company? IS DAMIAN BLACKBURN AND CABLE BAHAMAS RUNNING URCA?! Nassau, Bahamas...
How could an illegal vessel ride right up on the Defence...
We must do a better job in protecting the Bahamas and FIRE DEM who can’t! Nassau, Bahamas - A group of 99 undocumented Haitian migrants...
Body of young eleutheran washes ashore after being reported missing….
Governos Harbour, Eleuthera - Police in Eleuthera are investigating an alleged drowning after the recovery of the body of a missing man. According to reports,...