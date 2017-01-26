DON'T MISS

Nassau, Bahamas - Alfred Sears must be delusional. Sear is again in the Guardian talking bad about the PLP and claiming he wants fairness...
BY CHRISTOPHER ROLLE Having just read the blog in the Huffington Post, "For immigrants trapped in the Bahamas, a paradise lost," by Kerry Kennedy,...
NASSAU, The Bahamas – Members of the Board of Directors of The Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel have applauded a local philanthropist for the donation...
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press "Five minutes for Hitler, five minutes for the Jews." That, according to legend was the routine response of an '80s-era...
Customers now ‘cussin’ about how Aliv had tricked dem into selecting their service! Bahamians tricked! Nassau, Bahamas – The complaints are pilling up by Aliv customers...
BY Gladstone Thurston Long Island, Bahamas: FNM Long Island candidate, Adrian Gibson, launched his election campain in the north Long Island town of Glinton's last...
Da wickedness exposed!!!! Having praise and worship while getting teens drunk and putting dey hands down da churrin pants....what is dis happening in da...
Nassau, Bahamas - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female visitor from Florida that occurred on Friday 20th January...
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press It is most depressing to me, and I am sure all Bahamians who have the welfare of our country at...
STATEMENT BY THE BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND IMMIGRATION IN RESPONSE TO HUFFINGTON POST ARTICLE For immediate release 21 January 2017 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and...
Poor showing of supporters in Fort Charlotte for Alfred Sears spells trouble for his candidacy...FNM and DNA candidates show up to support Sears... Nassau, Bahamas...
Site tour marks 100-day countdown The countdown is officially on!  With just under 100-days to the start of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas...
