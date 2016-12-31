Trending Now
MOFA responds to online ‘report’ of incursion of Haitian boat into...
Nassau, Bahamas - The following is a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: A report online states that a Haitian vessel with 99 illegal...
Five shot up in vehicle on Highway…one dies in hospital…..
Police Seek Help in Shooting Death Reports are that shortly after 3:00am this morning, three adult females and two adult males were traveling in a...
DPM Envisions Bahamas Infrastructural Transformation Through PPPs
EIGHT MILE ROCK, Grand Bahama – Public-private partnerships such as the one between the government and Triple P Investments Ltd., complement and expand access...
GOLDEN GIRL Shaunae Miller as our Person of the Year 2016!
Bahamas Press names Olympian 2016 Person of the Year! Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press has named Olympic Gold Medal Winner in the Women’s 400m Shaunae...
The Party Is Over. We Now How To Pay For It
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press Anyone who believes that this Government can continue to spend money to fix the country’s many problems the way successive...
Little Tommy Tucker
Dr Andre “The Seatless Wonder” Rollins has reached a new low in his descent into political obscurity. In an unabashed attempt to ingratiate himself in...
Our Girls Are Now Just As Deviant As Our Boys. Lil...
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press The deviant behavior of our young women must be curbed urgently. Their wayward behaviour includes smoking, drinking alcohol and cursing. We...
Aliv now begging to use BTC’s seabed cable in order to...
Damian Blackburn lost and needs URCA's help before Aliv goes Dead! Nassau, Bahamas – As we told yall, it will not get better for Cable...
Rodney Moncur JP is now Loretta Butler Turner’s newly appointed Senator!
Jude Knowles and Monique Gomez will also serve in the Upper House… Nassau, Bahamas – Freedom March radio host and current political activist Rodney Moncur...
Fallout inside the DNA! Monique Gomez coached not to take an...
Nassau, Bahamas - There is breaking news tonight deep in the walls of politics and from what we hear there is great fallout deep...
Search for Ancient Remains in Long Island
NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The University of The Bahamas (UB) in collaboration with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) and the Florida Museum...
Enjoying the Annual Police Force Beat Retreat in Rawson Square
NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling (second right) and Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie (centre) and Mrs. Christie...
Two die overnight in shootings one inside a popular bar on...
Popular Club keeps having shootings inside and outside its yard! Nassau, Bahamas – Two men are dead overnight and the incidents say hanging out in...