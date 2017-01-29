Trending Now
PM Christie calls for Justice Rhonda Bain to recuse herself for Judicial Review case initiated by Louis Bacon’s Save Da Bays….
BTC’s Bahamian Track Star Shaunae Miller set to get married Feb...
Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press has breaking news which confirms Bahamian track star and BTC spokesperson Shaunae Miller is set to get married this...
Shares at Cable Bahamas drop again – value now down by...
Investors should be concerned that their investment at CBL could be headed to junk! Nassau, Bahamas - Bahamas Press is monitoring the decline of the...
Abaco residents return their Aliv phones following reports of mounting problems...
Nassau, Bahamas - News coming into Bahamas Press from Abaco confirms that Aliv systems continue to fail and customers have returned the phones...
Suspect who is alleged to have stabbed a female pastor on...
Eleuthera - Police now have that suspect who is alleged to have stabbed a female pastor in Eleuthera today after hiking a ride on...
Das where da VAT MONEY GONE! Check this report out…
Police van transporting three prisoners rollover to side behind National Stadium Corridor… Nassau, Bahamas - A prison escort bus overturned today along the National Stadium...
Female pastor being airlifted to the capital after being stabbed by...
Female pastor was giving young girl a ride! Eleuthera – Breaking news coming into Bahamas right now confirms that a young girl has stabbed a...
Ingraham’s former General, Local Government Leader and FNM Council Members Charged...
Why yall think after three working days ONLY BAHAMAS PRESS has reported this? Florida - An FNM Council Member from Abaco has been arrested in...
Convicted drug traffickers Dwight and Keva Major back in the hands...
Couple's son is also being detained by police... Nassau, Bahamas - Convicted drug traffickers Dwight and Keva Major have been arrested by police and are...
The Celebration Of The 50th Anniversary Of Majority Rule Gave Reason...
By Jerry Roker for Bahamas Press With respect to the other march on Majority Rule Day, it was my view that it was not the...
Fred Smith say Black Bahamians are “RACISTS” and says he’s trying...
Nassau, Bahamas - Fred Smith got the surprise of his life after Bahamas Press exposed his statements calling black Bahamians “RACISTS” in a meeting...
Sarkis candidate in the FNM Jeffery Lloyd wants the PM and...
Nassau, Bahamas - This morning in the Nassau Guardian, FNM Sarkis Candidate in the upcoming General Elections Jeffery Lloyd had a lot to say...
Alfred Sears say he want a list of Delegates…But if he...
Nassau, Bahamas - Alfred Sears must be delusional. Sear is again in the Guardian talking bad about the PLP and claiming he wants fairness...
DIABOLICAL CONSPIRACY TO DESTROY THE GOOD NAME OF THE BAHAMAS
BY CHRISTOPHER ROLLE Having just read the blog in the Huffington Post, "For immigrants trapped in the Bahamas, a paradise lost," by Kerry Kennedy,...