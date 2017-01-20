Trending Now
Cable share price drops by 10% TUESDAY in one day of trading! WHAT IS HAPPENING INSIDE ALIV DEM COMPANY?
Three stabbed, one left critical in hospital, following an altercation at GHS caught live on video Thursday….
Public Service and UB Sign MOU for Training and Assessment
NASSAU, The Bahamas – A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of the Public Service and the University of The Bahamas (UB)...
Swift Justice Initiative, a Sweeping Success!
Swift Justice Initiative, a Sweeping Success NASSAU, The Bahamas – In her address at the ceremony to mark the opening of the Legal Year, Senator...
Man crushed to death at Marsh Harbour Port…
Teams live on the ground in Abaco at the Marsh Harbour Shipping Port are reporting a freak accident at the site that has left...
HE Sean McWeeney Attends Annual Gathering at the Vatican of Diplomatic...
The Bahamas non-resident Ambassador to the Holy See, His Excellency, Sean McWeeney QC, attended the annual gathering of the diplomatic corps accredited to the...
BAMSI takes on Androsian – A Love Affair Renewed
IMAGINE the plot line: new entity springs up on the economic landscape, sparks interest from a wide cross-section of society. Ripe with radical ideas,...
Why has URCA failed to report its findings of Aliv investigations...
Has URCA been told to hide its findings? Nassau, Bahamas - Some sources deep on the ground believe URCA, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority,...
SENIOR TCI OFFICER ON LEAVE FOR RAPE ALLEGATIONS…
Breaking Now 》》》A police officer in the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force at the rank of ASP was yesterday placed on administrative...
Bahamians celebrate Fifty years of Majority Rule
By Elcott Coleby On Tuesday 10th January 2017, thousands of Bahamians marched in solidarity in a government sponsored march to commemorate 50 years of Majority...
Greenslade Reports 26 Percent Decrease in Overall Crime – New Police...
NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas experienced a 26 percent decrease in overall serious crimes for the year 2016 – the largest decrease in...
Opening of Legal Year 2017 – New Providence and Grand Bahama…
JUSTICES - The Chief Justice of The Bahamas, the Hon. Sir Hartman Longley (centre) and Attorney General of the The Bahamas, Senator the Hon....
Police update on crime reports include a shooting of an armed...
Nassau, Bahamas - Consistent with the Commissioner’s 2017 Policing Plan, brave and courageous officers of the Royal Bahamas Force took two suspects into custody...
MSC Breaks Ground on Cruise Port with a Conservation Aspect
OCEAN CAY, The Biminis, The Bahamas -- Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie said that under its Heads of...
FNM Yamacraw Constituency EVICTED? Thrown out of its office it leased...
PLP MP for the area is set to rent constituency office… Nassau, Bahamas - Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press tonight confirms that the Free...