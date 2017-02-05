DON'T MISS

Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie visited D.W. Davis Junior High School on Monday morning, January 30, as a special guest of the...

Attorney-General led delegation to secure automatic admission of UB LL.B. students into The Eugene Dupuch Law School February 1, 2017 – Nassau, The Bahamas –...
Abaco, Bahamas - Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms that not only are customers on Abaco returning their cheap Aliv phones, but a...
WeMarch organizer John Bostwick conviction stands... By Tribune242.com Nassau, Bahamas - FORMER Free National Movement senator John Bostwick II has abandoned his appeal against his conviction...
NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The official match ball for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 was revealed to the public on Arawak...
Is Aliv now in the business of false advertising? They told storeowners dey coming back but have not returned! Nassau, Bahamas – There is a...
Nassau, Bahamas - From the minute we issued the audio of Fred Smith, one of Louis Bacon’s attorneys and representative of Save the...
The FNM ratified disgraced Former Senator and National Chairman Michael Pintard last night for the constituency of Marco City in Grand Bahama....
Nassau, Bahamas - A great and higher calling has now come to Senator Hon. RODNEY MONCUR. This afternoon the political activist and radio conmentator...
STATEMENT BY The Hon. Allyson Maynard Gibson QC Attorney-General and Minister for Legal Affairs 30TH JANUARY, 2017 This morning my office was informed that in the early...
Service goes dead with glitches in Abaco… Touble up in Abaco with Aliv! Nassau, Bahamas - Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press from Abaco confirms long...
National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) Vice-President Paul Maynard urged “We March” organisers to "stay out of union business" and "stick to walking...
Justice Rhonda Bain must think we cannot see eh? If yinner so bold to undermine the system then yall must know we are not...
