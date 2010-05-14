A nation exploding with Beggars everywhere

<<< Young school children on the street corner of Nassau begging for money. Look what the country has descended to.

Nassau, Bahamas — Try turning onto the corner, which takes you off East Bay Street between the foot of the Paradise Island Bridge [old bridge] to the section of Mackey Street before approaching the stoplight on Shirley Street and they are there. Guests leaving the country must take that route every hour of the day and boy; they must be shocked to see how beggars have taken command of the side streets of News Providence.

Have you ever attempted to enter or exit the SuperValue Food Store in Cable Beach? My goodness before you enter you must pass through a mob of boys asking for donations to travel on some basketball trip. The scene is like bees swamp around honey and last Monday’s ordeal appeared to frighten.

Perhaps you have ventured near to some busy intersection here in the capital and someone handed you a sheet reading how some WUTLESS schoolteacher or principal will take the child on some trip at your expense. What are we telling our Children? What is The Bahamas coming to? We are fast becoming a nation of young desperate hustlers who have dropped all to go after the Mighty DOLLAR!

What kind a low down NASTY pah/mah/teacher or official in the education department would push these children to the point and train children to beg at such a tender age?

Could it be that taxes are so high these days – even on the Holy Bible – that we never dreamed street peddled would have invaded our once peaceful society the way they now engulf us? Turning our communities into the chaos, where from the baby to the breast all are handing out sheets asking for something.

We remember there was a time in the Bahamas when Bahamians refused to beg. And if they did, ONLY THE CLOSE NEIGHBOUR KNEW IT! However, today, the mah, pah and the child are all on the corner, taking whatever they might get to give to BTC.

The Bahamas is headed down the wrong direction people. We see upon the horizon evolving a SOCIETY OF GREEDY BEGGARS!

When there was no food home, we ate plum, juju, dilly and switcher was the soft drink. And when that wasn’t in season half a pound a sausage and Wonder Bread did the trick. And when that wasn’t available ‘tank’ God for tea boiled with ‘ROKER PURE’ under fire bubbling with the peeled orange skin or fever grass with cream. Bahamians had little and with 10 children in one house everyone shared! But to beg on the street to go to Miami was a NO-NO! Never! The thought never conceived into the mind.

Take a look at what we have today; people standing on the street corners – young children – begging to buy Tommy shirts and Jordan tennis. People asking for dollar on the corner and at the same time dialing a BTC ‘crack berry’ to see the number cause no more minutes left!

There was a time when we didn’t beg. We didn’t cuss for a raise because we were too happy to have a job. We didn’t go the way of the sluggards because we were People – who dreamed, believed, held onto faith in GOD and rode out many storms and recessions.

We didn’t complain for what was put before us because we were too happy to know someone had cooked food. There was a time when we shut down everything to give GOD thanks and boy back then when you look at it, we had more! We had so much more because we had learned to live simply, in order to simply live.

Someone must get the YOUNG BEGGARS OFF THE STREETS OF NEW PROVIDENCE and coach them to turn that same energy into hunger for an education, because there is no future in becoming a street beggar.

WE NEED CHANGE!!!

People in the middle of the road selling phonecard and peanuts near Montaqu East Bay Street. We can foresee someone soon making the bold decision to put a phonecard booth right in the middle of the road.