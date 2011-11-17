Chinese Boat Scandal Develops off Andros…Who approved the Chinese license???

Andros, Bahamas – Credible and verifiable information confirms that Chinese fishermen are actively participating as working fishermen in the waters off the Big Yard, also called Andros.

The seriousness of this matter demands that the Government Authority and Politicians responsible for the authorization of Foreign Fishermen within the Territory of the Bahamas must now speak to this matter and account to the Bahamian people.

Agencies of the Ingraham administration must now:

Either admit that these persons from China are fishing illegally, or confirm to the Bahamian voters that the Chinese Fishermen were authorized by the FNM Government to fish within the waters of the Bahamas.

The FNM government must in detail advise the country as to exactly how these Foreign Fishermen gained legal rights and privileges to fish and compete with Bahamians, extracting tons and tons of seafood from the Bahamian waters.

This threat to the livelihood of Bahamian fishermen in Andros and elsewhere with the Bahamas is all hushed up at the moment, but BP BREAKS THE STORY! The harvesting of fish by foreigners, perhaps approved by the Ingraham Government, is a slap in the face to the TRUST we expected from the FNM. Moreover, this latest scandal raises some thought-provoking questions for all Bahamians to ponder and demand answers for.

A) Did a Bahamian Officer of the Court, who we know has ties to the FNM, indeed set up a Bahamian Company that permits these Chinese Fishermen to operate legally in Bahamian waters?

B)Additionally, has a Bahamian law firm petitioned the Government to obtained work permits to allow scores of Chinese workers on a Bahamian Registered Fishing Boat?

C) Are there any Government Officials or Elected Members of Parliament tied to this new Fishing Entity as Owner/s, Business Associates, or close friends?

What is interesting here is that, although we have hundreds if not thousands of Bahamians who are part-time fishermen by trade and in desperate need of work now, why has someone in the Government so callously approved work permits for Chinese Fishermen? BP asks, were these unemployed Bahamians fishermen given the opportunity to apply for work on these Chinese Operated vessels?

Another question occurred to BP – What are these Chinese Fishermen fishing for? Is it fish or sea cucumber being harvested for domestic use (given the Chinese involvement it seems unlikely) or are they exporting it?

How does this operation affect the livelihood of Bahamian fishermen?

We believe that an industry such as fishing is should to be reserved for Bahamians! In spite of that belief, for the past year the Chinese manned vessels have been harvesting from the waters in Andros – what is happening to our country?

Who in the Government is protecting and allowing these Chinese to fish unfettered in our Bahamian Waters without the participation of Bahamians?

This is a crying shame! This FNM Government needs to resign!