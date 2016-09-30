MP Greg Moss shall not attend the DNA Convention…

“MOSS WILL NOT ATTEND THE DNA CONVENTION”



It is a sad commentary on the state of the DNA that it is continuing in its campaign of misinformation to encourage the public to believe that I will be attending their convention.

There is no room for any misinformation or equivocation on this point: I have no interest in attending what will no doubt be a Hollywood styled, rent-a-crowd attended, outcome-orchestrated spectacle that will be the DNA Convention.

As the Leader of the United Democratic Party, I am committed to the success of the United Democratic Party in articulating a vision, and bringing forth candidates, which will inspire the people of The Bahamas to elect us as the next Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. I have no interest in attending a convention of any other political party and will not be attending the DNA Convention.

Politics in The Bahamas demands more than show and fluff. More than smoke and mirrors. It demands substance for the good of our country and not the emptiness that has been shown by political parties over the years and that is now being emulated by the DNA. Politics today is not a beauty pageant contest. It is about a history of having fought for the good of our people and the soul of our country, a willingness to take on all powers and policies that are holding our people back and an ability to provide the people with a clear, detailed and credible vision on what is wrong with our country and how we will go about fixing those wrongs.

The United Democratic Party has proven itself in taking on and championing the tough issues including political corruption, the necessity for freedom of information legislation, the need for mortgage relief for the middle class, the inequitable absence of income tax and the legislation of VAT, the defeat of the Constitutional Referendum Bills, the disguised attempt to have our people pay twice for our public health system through NHI, the failures of our educational system and the need to reform our Ministry of Education and our educational system, the need to once again make public education free – including tertiary education at the University/College of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, the need for criminal law reform to rehabilitate the many people who have been relegated to a life of crime because of conviction for small criminal offences, the ill-advised growing influence of the Chinese over our national affairs, the egregious $2 Billion tax break that was just legislated in favour of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Chinese, immigration reform and a plethora of other pressing national issues which continue to hamper the growth of our country.

By the Grace of God, the United Democratic Party will form the next government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We have no time to be distracted by a side show spectacle parading as a national convention.

Gregory K. Moss

Leader

United Democratic Party