Grand Bahamian found dead with girlfriend in a North Carolina hotel this morning…

Dwayne Garvey and his girlfriend found dead in a North Carolina hotel this morning.
Breaking Now 》》》 The nephew of Grand Bahama activist Troy Garvey has been found shot dead in North Carolina this morning.

Bahamas Press has learned 28-year-old Bahamian, Dwayne Roshord Garvey, and his girlfriend was found dead in a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Raleigh police said two people were killed in a shooting Friday morning at a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Police officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the shooting at America’s Best Value Inn at 3921 Arrow Dr. When they arrived, officers found two people who were dead.

