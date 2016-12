NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling (second right) and Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie (centre) and Mrs. Christie enjoy the annual Royal Bahamas Police Force Beat Retreat in Rawson Square on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

Also pictured are Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security the Hon. Keith Bell (left) and Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade (right).

(BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)