

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The University of The Bahamas (UB) in collaboration with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) and the Florida Museum of Natural History held a press conference at the university, November 29, 2016 to announce plans to search for Ancient Remains in Long Island.

The collaboration was formalized with the recent signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MU) among the parties. College students in the United States and one UB student who is from Long Island, majoring in history, are participating in the search effort.

Provost at UB Dr. Linda Davis (pictured) said this collaboration can be useful and may be the beginning of a student exchange programme. Director of AMMC Dr. Keith Tinker (pictured centre) said, “this could be interesting and the results could help to rewrite Bahamian history.”

Participating persons from the three entities are scheduled to leave for Long Island November 30 returning December 13. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)