Two die overnight in shootings one inside a popular bar on Tonique Darling Highway…

Popular Club keeps having shootings inside and outside its yard!



Nassau, Bahamas – Two men are dead overnight and the incidents say hanging out in clubs and bars are dangerous, EXTREMELY DANGEROUS decisions.

In the first incident, shortly before 10:00pm on Sunday, a man was with several persons at a bar located on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, when a male armed with a handgun entered and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed.

In the second incident, shortly after 2:00am on Monday (today), police received report that a man was found dead in a Honda vehicle in front of his home located north on Baillou Hill Road. When responding officers arrived on the scene they found the lifeless body of a male who had been shot lying in the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bahamas Press has identified the pair by their street names as BJ and Reese. May ‘dey’ rest in peace.

Meanwhile, police in Abaco are investigating a stabbing incident that has left a male hospitalized in serious condition.

Reports are that on Friday 16th December 2016, shortly after 2:00pm, police were called to a business establishment on Don McKay Blvd, where two males were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the males being stabbed about the body. The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Government Clinic where he was seen by doctor and is listed in serious condition. He was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

