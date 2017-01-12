POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT MURDER & ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS



Nassau, Bahamas – Police have launched a manhunt and public appeal for several suspects wanted for Murder and a number of recent Arm Robberies.

The first suspect is 25 – year old Mark McKenzie of Blue Hill Heights, Worrick Street. He is wanted for questioning reference to murder.

McKenzie is a dark male of a slim build about 5’ 3” tall.

The second suspect is 21 – year old Caleb Arthur of Reeves Street, Fox Hill. He is wanted for questioning reference to a number of Armed Robberies.

Arthur is a medium brown male of a slim build about 5’ 3” – 5’ 5” tall

The third suspect is 20 – year old Tevin Travis Johnson of Johnson Road, Fox Hill. He is wanted for questioning reference to a number of Armed Robberies.

Johnson is a medium brown male of a slim build about 5’ 3” – 5’ 5” tall

The fourth and final suspect is 29 – year old Lorenzo Franklyn Stubbs, otherwise called “X- Box” of Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens. He is wanted for questioning reference to a number of Armed Robberies.

Stubbs is a dark brown male of a slim build about 5’ 3” – 5’ 5” tall

These men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Police advise the public not to approach them. Instead, contact police immediately with any information.

Police wish to remind members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour these individuals, and persons providing a safe haven for these criminals will be prosecuted.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT ANYONE ENGAGING IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, NO MATTER HOW SMALL OR INSIGNIFICANT (THE TIP) MAY SEEM, IS URGED TO ANONYMOUSLY CONTACT THE POLICE AT 919 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 328-TIPS (8477) (NEW PROVIDENCE) OR 1-242-300- 8476 (FAMILY ISLANDS)