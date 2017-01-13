Bahamas opens International Tennis Week with a win!



The Bahamas began its quest for The Deltec Trophy at The fourth bi-annual IC International Tennis Week being held at The National Tennis Centre with a 5-0 victory over Barbados. While a comfortable victory there were several very close matches. The Bahamas men’s doubles team of John Antonas with Guillame Bouffard had a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ian Gentle and Leo Rolle. Neil Mactaggart with Mas Kimball recorded a win of 6-2, 6-2 over Peter Symmonds and Raymonde Forde. The ladies doubles team of Kim O’Kelley and Sue Kimball also came through but with a close second set 6-1, 7-6 over Marie Gentle and Julie Salomon to give The Bahamas a winning 3-0 lead. However in the two mixed doubles that followed both were very close with The Bahamas just making it in both matches including one 10-8 final tie break set and an 11-9 final tie break set in the other match.

Meanwhile Canada recorded a 3-2 win over The “International” Team. The USA goes in to the third days play with one match played that was a close 3-2 win over Canada.

Matches start at 9.30 am each day at The BLTA National Tennis Centre through to Friday when The Bahamas is scheduled to meet the USA. This is what many observers feel could be the key match for winning The Deltec Trophy.

Wednesdays line up sees The Bahamas taking on The “International” team and The USA taking on Barbados. On Thursday The Bahamas takes on Canada and The USA takes on The International team.

The International IC tennis week has country teams in several combined age categories of 105+ and 125+ years. These are generally comprised of players who have played to a high international standard. It often includes many past Davis Cup and Fed Cup players keeping up the competition and camaraderie of younger days under the IC motto of “Hands across the net, friendship across the ocean”. There are three former Bahamian Davis Cup, Fed Cup and National Champions players taking part John Antonas, Leo Rolle and Kim O’Kelley.

Kit Spencer, President of The Bahamas IC, said, “The week has got off to a good start with some excellent tennis played in a good spirit. The Bahamas has been runner up several times to past winners who include The USA and Great Britain. This time we are hoping to go one better but it will not be easy. Kit thanked Deltec Bank & Trust who have helped sponsor this event and to The National Tennis for providing the venue. During warm up games on Sunday where experienced older IC players from the teams put in practise with top Bahamian juniors The Bahamas IC presented a donation to Tommy Turnquest – Chairman of the NTC to help with its upkeep.

Full results, more information and photographs are available on The Bahamas IC website www.ictennis.net then click Bahamas and keep clicking.