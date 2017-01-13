Sands runners pitted against each other in Marathon Bahamas



Nassau, Bahamas – The Sands Hash House Harriers will have two relay teams in the Marathon Bahamas event this Sunday. Because the teams of three males and one female don’t qualify for the official marathon categories (all M or all F, or 2M and 2F) the teams will be competing against each other.

Cheer on your favorite team when you see them along the race route sporting their “Sands Beer Jet Packs.” One team is Sands and the other is Sands Pink Radler. You are welcome to stop by their tent which will be set up near the finish line. Look for the “Nassau Hash House Harriers” banner. They will have breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and refreshments available for a donation.

Join the main group for a post marathon run on Sunday. They’ll leave at 11:30am from their tent for a 3 mile run. The Hash are a social running club who meet at a different location in New Providence once a week for a fun run. Learn more at www.NassauHash.com

