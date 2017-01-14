Dame Marguerite Laid Wreath at Graveside of Sir Lynden on the 50th Anniversary of Majority Rule



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling on Majority Rule Day laid a wreath at the graveside of her late husband, the Rt. Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling at St.

Agnes Cemetery on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 — the 50th Anniversary of Majority Rule. Also present were: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development Philip Davis; Minister of Foreign Affairs & Immigration Fred Mitchell; Minister of Social Services and Community Development Melanie Griffin, and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)