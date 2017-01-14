Ethric Bowe Former Deputy Chairman of the DNA tells all why the party is making poor judgements…

Dear Editor,
This is a wonderful world we live in.
I resigned because the DNA nominated Lincoln Bain to be a candidate.
Lincoln Bain misappropriated funds from a company I, some friends and some employees invested in. Every time I see Lincoln I ask him for my money.
Our group communicated with the FNM when Lincoln was nominated. They rejected his nomination and said he was “not a fit and proper person”.
The DNA gives Lincoln the nomination. I had no prior knowledge. I found out when I went to the event to announce the most recent candidates. If I was asked prior I would have told the party about him.
So I resigned because I am part of a group committed to keeping persons like him from office. It would not look right for a DNA candidate to be campaigning against another DNA candidate.
Signed,
Ethric Bowe