Opening of Legal Year 2017 – New Providence and Grand Bahama…

JUSTICES – The Chief Justice of The Bahamas, the Hon. Sir Hartman Longley (centre) and Attorney General of the The Bahamas, Senator the Hon. Allyson Maynard Gibson (right), were in Grand Bahama on Friday, January 13, 2017, for the Opening of the 2017 Legal Year – Northern Region.

Also shown is Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes. Members of the Judiciary marched to Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King for their annual Church Service, and then returned to the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre for the inspection of the Honour Guard and a reception. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)