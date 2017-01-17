Police update on crime reports include a shooting of an armed suspect…



Nassau, Bahamas – Consistent with the Commissioner’s 2017 Policing Plan, brave and courageous officers of the Royal Bahamas Force took two suspects into custody following a high-speed chase on Sunday 15th January 2017.

According to reports the incident all unfolded shortly after 10:00am. A man was standing on Dumping Ground Corner when two men in a silver Nissan vehicle approached and shot him before speeding off. The man was rushed to hospital, where he is detained in serious condition.

The police were immediately notified and issued an all points bulletin (APB) for the suspects. Moments later, officers on patrol spotted the silver vehicle following three men on motorbikes on Blue Hill Road. The officers attempted to stop the occupants of the vehicle and motorbikes but they sped off. A chase then ensued into the Yellow Elder Gardens area where the vehicle and motorbikes eluded police.

Then acting on information police, strategically positioned on a section of Bozine Town off Tonique Darling Highway, signaled to the occupants of the silver vehicle and motorbikes to stop but they refused to do so. The men armed with firearms then fired at the police. Police returned fire and shot one of the men on the motorbike while another crashed. Both men were arrested. However the other motorcyclist escaped. The silver vehicle came to a halt a short distance away, then shortly afterwards the occupants exited the vehicle and fired at the police. Police returned fire and shot one of the men whilst the other man escaped on foot. Police recovered a 9 – millimeter pistol containing 8 live rounds of ammunition from

the vehicle. The two injured men were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The two suspects are assisting police with investigations into a number of recent shooting incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.