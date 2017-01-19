Senior TCI Police Officer on Leave and everyone quiet over the alleged incidents…



Providenciales, TCI, January 18, 2017 –Police in the TCI are very slow to respond to BP queries on a charge of rape against one of its senior and most trusted officers, but already news of the alleged sexual assault of a student Police from among the new recruits is being reported in The Bahamas by ‘rock em and shock em’ media, Bahamas Press.

The news has already hit the UK and because of BP this report ga hit da UN.

The Inspector is reportedly on leave and is also said to be infamously linked to a series of reports of sexual misconduct among female officers.

It appears to be an abuse of women on the TCI Force and possibly abuse of power as the lady cops are mainly of lower rank. This is wrong and we call on the various human rights groups to take interest.

The allegations are opening a Pandora’s Box of instances where the extremely popular Police Inspector, allegedly illicited sexual favours from young woman officers for years.

BP awaits the arrest report in this matter which we expect would be treated no differently than any other legitimate TCI Police arrest.