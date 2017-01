Young boy gunned down this morning off Kemp Road….



Once again on Wednesday morning detectives had to be called to the scene of a fatal shooting on Williams Lane off Kemp Road where they discovered the lifeless body of a male found dead with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. The victim was dressed with mask and gloves. All in black jacket perhaps ready to kill someone?

The photos of this incident is very graphic…

