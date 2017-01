Nassau, Bahamas – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female visitor from Florida that occurred on Friday 20th January 2017.

Reports are that shortly before 12:00 noon, two female visitors were snorkeling in waters off Rose island, when one of them loss consciousness. The female victim was taken onto the shore where she was given first aid assistance.

She was later transported to Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

