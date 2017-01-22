Louis Bacon and his US registered Save Da Bays continue their war against da Bahamas and Bahamians….



STATEMENT BY THE BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND IMMIGRATION IN RESPONSE TO HUFFINGTON POST ARTICLE

For immediate release

21 January 2017

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of The Bahamas responds to Huffington Post Article on Detainees in Bahamas

The Ministry has seen the article of 19 January 2017 that appeared in the Huffington Post “For immigrants trapped in the Bahamas, a paradise lost” by Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights. The article is replete with errors and exaggerations. The Robert F. Kennedy organization is not a credible source of information. Mr Kennedy is well known to be associated with a rich individual who is a disgruntled permanent resident, who is funding money to Mr Kennedy and Save the Bays, a so called environmental organization, who are running a campaign of disinformation and destabilization. The Government puts no reliance therefore on their objectivity or commitment to the truth.

