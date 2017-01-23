Sarkis candidate in the FNM Jeffery Lloyd wants the PM and not Dr. Minnis to go to GHS… Why ya think he has more confidence in Christie?



Nassau, Bahamas – This morning in the Nassau Guardian, FNM Sarkis Candidate in the upcoming General Elections Jeffery Lloyd had a lot to say as to why the PM should have gone to the Government High School following the altercation with students which resulted in three stabbings.

What is interesting here is the fact that Mr. Lloyd himself failed to recognized that the Prime Minister’s person on education matters is the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald who was on the ground at Government High within hours following the incident.

Additionally, agencies, almost within minutes following the incident, had already detained those involved and those who had been a part of the altercation were placed before the courts Monday morning.

Mr. Llloyd made his comments during a special Sunday press briefing of the FNM.

But what Mr. Lloyd should have done is invite his Leader and/or perhaps the Leader of the Opposition to pay a visit to the school and try and figure out what went down at the property. For him to suggest that it was necessary for Mr. Christie to go and not Dr. Minnis must mean that he, too, has more confidence in Mr. Christie to address national issues.

What we say is this: Sarkis candidate apparently has an obsession about Christie.

We report yinner decide!