Female pastor being airlifted to the capital after being stabbed by another female in Eleuthera…

Female pastor was giving young girl a ride!



Eleuthera – Breaking news coming into Bahamas right now confirms that a young girl has stabbed a popular female pastor on the island of Eleuthera several times before fleeing the scene.

BP has learnt the female pastor Clarice Thompson of James Cistern, who heads her own ministry, was giving a young woman a ride this afternoon on the Queen’s Highway when the passenger ‘jook’ the victim several times into the upper body.

Sources on the island tell us the suspect is said to be a young girl who has mental issues. She attempted to leave the scene of the incident but was held.

Meanwhile Pastor Thompson is being airlifted into the capital for further treatment at this hour.

We report yinner decide!