Abaco residents return their Aliv phones following reports of mounting problems with the service….

Nassau, Bahamas – News coming into Bahamas Press from Abaco confirms that Aliv systems continue to fail and customers have returned the phones of the failed project.

The second mobile provider is having serious problems in that part of the country and the residents are not having it.

One resident told BP, “First of all, you don’t have a strong signal all over the island. And the glitches are endless. One of their big BIG problems here also is the fact that you cannot get the assistance needed. When ya phone is down, who and how you make calls for help? This is foolishness! Just a waste of money!”

Aliv problems are mounting and ,while customers are cussing in Abaco and returning the phones, we have a breaking report from New Providence that confirms Cable Bahamas’ share value continues to fall. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

We report yinner decide!