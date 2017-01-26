Christie Slaughters Sears in leadership bid – Final Vote Count: 1264 to 169

Christie Enjoys Overwhelming Support at PLP Elections today…



Nassau, Bahamas – The election for the leadership is over and today it proved that the PLP is a democratic organization with supporters who not only register to vote but show up to participate in the election process.

Yesterday the party ratified without contest the post of Deputy Leader, Chairman and Vice Chairman, returning Philip Brave Davis, Bradley Roberts and Alex Storr to their positions.

Additionally, the Party elected an additional 12 Vice Chair positions, opening a complete transition of the leadership of the party to the new generation of leaders.

From the early morning it was clear as signs and walking billboards all proved that Prime Minister Christie was fully in charge and enjoyed overwhelming support from the delegates.

PLPs lined the hall, casting their ballots and in the end the results were as expected: Christie 1264 votes and Sears with just 169.

Bahamas Press wondered from the beginning where was Sears going? He was not an elected Member of Parliament nor was he a member of the sitting Cabinet. What would he be even if he had enjoyed victory?

But ya know the process is now done and from this massive event it is clear the PLP will leave the Melia with a major bounce in the polls with their Together>>> Forward theme.

Meanwhile we at BP are learning several former FNM Cabinet Ministers, former MPs and Council Members Shall Join the PLP tonight.

We hope Mr. Christie quickly calls the General Elections while riding on this momentum…

We report yinner decide!