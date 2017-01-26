Shares at Cable Bahamas drop again – value now down by $20%!

Investors should be concerned that their investment at CBL could be headed to junk!



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is monitoring the decline of the value of Cable Bahamas shares, which continue to show a serious decline of the company.

Cable Bahamas needs money. Cable needs money fast to meet its debts and expenses following its huge undertaking with its second mobile service project. That project is failing and it has not met its targets.

In areas like in Abaco and in the north, their few customers are having serious problems with service.

Just in the first week of January, Cable Bahamas shares slid by 10% of their value as they moved stock into private hands.

On Tuesday again, in a desperate move to save the company from its problems, the shares again declined approximately 10% from a previous share price of $5.05 to the new price of $4.55. This represents a 20% drop in share value in just one month.

Some believe this is because of the stalling of the coming of Number Portability now being promoted by Cable Bahamas regulators URCA!

Why should anyone think all is well in Cable Bahamas and Aliv when the value of its shares are headed to junk status?

We report yinner decide!

