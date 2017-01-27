BTC’s Bahamian Track Star Shaunae Miller set to get married Feb 4th….



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press has breaking news which confirms Bahamian track star and BTC spokesperson Shaunae Miller is set to get married this coming February 4th.

Miller shocked the world when she beat out the American in an upset victory at the Olympic 400m. She dived headfirst at the finish line to defeat US star Allyson Felix.

Miller, a silver medalist behind Felix at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015, threw herself across the line to win in 49.44sec.

Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, took silver in 49.51sec with Shericka Jackson of Jamaica claiming bronze in 49.85.

