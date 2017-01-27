FOUR FIREARMS SEIZED-2 SUPECTS IN CUSTODY

Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Priorities for 2017, Police took four (4) illegal firearms off the streets of New Providence in separate incidents.

In the first incident shortly after 12:00noon on Thursday 26th January 2017, officers from the Firearm Tracing and Investigations Unit acting on information, conducted a search of a building under construction located on Dorsette Street, where they uncovered an AK-47 Assault Rifle with 21 live rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested for this discovery.

In the second incident, around 2:30pm on Thursday 26th January 2017, officers from the Selective Enforcement Team along with officers from the South Central Division executed a search warrant on a home located in Mason’s Addition, where they uncovered a 9 – millimeter pistol and a .357 Revolver.

We report yinner decide!