Past Area Governor or Kiwanis Club Nesbitt Higgins



Nassau, Bahamas – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press now confirms current Meritorious Member of the FNM and hardcore supporter of Loretta Butler Turner has been awarded a Justice of the Peace for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas by the Christie Government.

Mr. Nesbitt Higgins, Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Masons and member of the Royal Eagle Lodge #1, is all jubilant over the fact that the Christie Government has elevated and awarded such a supporter.

This announcement proves once again that the Christie Government is serving all Bahamians irrespective of their politics and this is indeed a classic example of that.

Bahamas Press congratulates Mr. Higgins whose national contribution to the development of young people has been awarded and now celebrated by the current administration.

We congratulate him and continue to pray for him.

We report yinner decide!