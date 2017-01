Nassau, Bahamas – A great and higher calling has now come to Senator Hon. RODNEY MONCUR.

This afternoon the political activist and radio conmentator has been sworn-in as a Justice Of The Peace of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

SEN. Moncur was initially made a JP for New Providence under the Ingraham Government. Now under the Christie Government Sen. MONCUR can exercise his powers as a JP across The Country!

We congratulate da Good Senator!