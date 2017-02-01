FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 – Official Match Ball Revealed & Presented to PM

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The official match ball for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 was revealed to the public on Arawak Cay beach Friday, January 27, during a launching ceremony.

The Adidas Praia ball was presented to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Perry Christie by soccer team member Lesley St. Fleur in a unique way, showcasing the culture and beauty of The Bahamas: a traditional Bahamian scull boat brought St. Fleur and the ball to shore as as a local band played Bahamian music.

Prime Minister Christie said he and his government are in full support of the event. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)