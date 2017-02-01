The second mobile company must answer: “Aliv” True or False?

Is Aliv now in the business of false advertising? They told storeowners dey coming back but have not returned!



Nassau, Bahamas – There is a question that must now be asked of Aliv and URCA following the late launch of the Aliv service last year.

Bahamas Press is asking whether Aliv is now in the business of false advertising. One would find, as they ride along, in many of the small stores over the hill there on the walls are the Rainbow Colours of Aliv in a false advertising to suggest that the services are found at those stores.

Our teams have driven along the corridor of Robinson Road where the rainbow colours are found and we asked storeowners whether they are really selling anything for Aliv.

One storeowner said, “I don’t know what they selling. The phone is dead! Aliv people came here knock up they yellow sign onto my wall and said to me they were coming back and have yet to return. No one comes in to even inquire the services and even if they ask I would not know what to tell them.”

The same response was told to BP following a visit to the Supervalue Store in Cable Beach where the cashier told us, “These phones mussy here for pretty. I don’t even know how to use it. They put these here since they launched last year and, believe it or not not, not one customer has even asked me for a top up. I guess they just have the items here for promotion.”

This must clearly mean that Aliv is committing false advertising as, in all 10 locations where the sign is displayed on Robinson Road, not one store operator knows what is being sold. What is this?

Aliv told the owners they coming back…dey ain’t reach back yet!

