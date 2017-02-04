Aliv goes black and dead in Grand Bahama…

Freeport, Bahamas – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press now confirms Aliv is dead on Grand Bahama.

Sources on the ground have now written into BP, “We are suffering here on the island of Grand Bahama. Even Aliv, the second mobile provider is dead. BP, please address this urgently. BP you guys warned us and we didn’t listen and now the phone has been dead all day!”

This is the second day of troubles with Aliv network in that part of the country.

On Abaco we have learned customers have returned their Aliv phones for the collapse of its network. And now the fallout has occurred on Grand Bahama.

Where is URCA when ya need dem?!

Watch how nothing will be said in the WUTLESS MEDIA!

We report yinner decide!