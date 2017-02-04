BTC TEAMS UP WITH THE RED CROSS

Eldri Mackey, Vice President for the Northern Bahamas receiving the corporate donor award from Her Excellency, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Red Cross executive committee in 2016.

Nassau, The Bahamas. January 31, 2017- BTC was a Platinum Sponsor at the annual Red Cross Ball. BTC’s CEO, Leon Williams noted that, “For years, the Bahamas Red Cross has played an integral role in leading various community initiatives across the country.

In the last two years alone, BTC has donated over $1m to fund a variety of causes and initiatives by the Red Cross including Hurricane Joaquin and Hurricane Matthew restoration efforts.”

BTC was recognized for its commitment to the Bahamas Red Cross in 2016.

