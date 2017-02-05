AG responds to fake news on Social Media….



PERSONAL STATEMENT BY

SENATOR ALLYSON MAYNARD GIBSON QC

ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND MINISTER OF LEGAL AFFAIRS

5TH FEBRUARY 2017

I have been made aware of yet another untrue rumour circulating on social media falsely claiming that a company owned by the Maynard Family prepares all of the food provided to the staff at the Supreme Court. This is nothing more than a vicious and diabolical lie that I categorically deny. The Maynard family does not now and has never owned a company that provides all or any of the food to the staff at the Supreme Court.

Unfortunately, months away from a General Election, the opposition to the PLP is sinking into a smear campaign, attacking people personally to distract from the important issues for which they have no plan or vision. They are unable to stand on their own record so are spreading lies instead. Baseless lies will not detract from the clear evidence that they cannot hold their own party together and that they have no plans to move the Bahamas forward. Bahamians cannot take the chance of trusting our future with this cowardly and sinister crew.

