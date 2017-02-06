Ingraham late again to REGISTER!

Ingraham aint gat on no Red Shirt!



Nassau, Bahamas – In was interesting this week to see Hubert Ingraham late again in registering to vote. Some say Ingraham was late because he had told several persons that the country was in good hands.

Ingraham rushed to register after the big PLP Tsunami Gold Rush Convention, which left Cable Beach blocked up for days.

Ingraham also showed up with nothing red at the registration office, suggesting that to vote is a personal thing.

Scores of persons have refused to register, many saying that they see no real alternative to the Christie Government.

We report yinner decide!