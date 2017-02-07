Another career criminal was gunned down on Ida Street this morning…



Nassau, Bahamas – Another man known to police is dead this morning following an early morning shooting on Ida Street.

Residents in that part of Englerston reported 5-7 loud rounds of bullets being sounded around 7am this morning! A car then sped-off in full speed out of the area. The victim we now know to be Benjamin Anderson aka Benji.

Some tell us the victim was known for running afoul of the law and some added that he was a career criminal.

He was transported to hospital via private vehicle but later died.

This incident pushes the homicide count to 20 for the year.

We report yinner decide!