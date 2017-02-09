Sir Hartman gets two more years and we hope the other judge GETS SENT HOME!!!!



It is announced for general information that in accordance with Article 96 (1) of the Constitution of The Bahamas, Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marguerite Pindling, acting on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Perry G. Christie, after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs. Loretta Butler-Turner, has been pleased to extend the appointment of Sir Hartman Longley as Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for a further period of two (2) years.