Air Canada Vacations has a Keen Eye on the Bahamas



Air Canada Vacations (ACV) recently met with members of the Bahamas Tourist Board to enhance their current product offerings and explore the expansion of access to the island.

“We have unrivaled operations to the Bahamas,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director, Sun Markets, Air Canada Vacations. “Not only do we offer year-round service to the islands’ capital city, we’re also the only Canadian tour operator to offer year-round service to beautiful Great Exuma.”

Currently, ACV offers daily, year-round service from Toronto to capital Nassau onboard Air Canada, and weekly, seasonal service from Montreal onboard Air Canada Rouge. Weekly, year-round service, as well as increased seasonal service, from Toronto to Great Exuma is also available onboard Air Canada.

“To top our extensive offering of vacations to the Bahamas, we’re working with the Bahamas Tourist Board on a new project scheduled to open this April,” added Montagnese. “This will provide more options for travel agents for vacation packages that fulfill all their clients’ desires.”

Details of the new project in collaboration with ACV and the Bahamas Tourist Board will soon be released in a grand reveal.

In Nassau, ACV offers Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort; Melia Nassau Beach; British Colonial Hilton Nassau; Warwick Paradise Island and Atlantis Paradise Island.

Sandals Royal Bahamian is a Luxury Included, beachfront property ideal for couples – it also gives guests access to a private, offshore island.

The 4-star, all-inclusive Melia Nassau Beach offers an adults-only pool as well as separate swim and activity areas for kids and families.

British Colonial Hilton Nassau is a 4-star, beachfront property located in downtown Nassau. It is part of ACV’s exclusive Spotlight Collection which offers guests early check-in/late check-out; preferred room location; free Wi-Fi throughout the resort and perks such as access to the property’s executive lounge which includes continental breakfast, snacks and cocktails and much more.

The 4-star Warwick is the newest, all-inclusive, adults-only property on Paradise Island. It features a free-form fresh water pool and offers guests free Wi-Fi from the beach to the bedroom. And, the mythical 4-star Atlantis Resort is one of the Caribbean’s largest featuring an open-air marine habitat, 21 restaurants, 11 pools, Aquaventure Water Park and an 18-hole golf course.

In Great Exuma, ACV offers Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort. It is an adults-only, Luxury Included property located on a secluded peninsula. It features 249 ocean-view and oceanfront suites and villas – in either Club or Butler categories; a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and seven world-class restaurants featuring 5-star Gourmet™ dining.

For travel agents, ACV is offering two per cent bonus commission plus 3X ACV&ME points when they book and quote their own group. ACV&ME loyalty points are earned for every group, air and hotel package or cruise booking and can be redeemed for Aeroplan Miles, travel vouchers or VISA cash cards.