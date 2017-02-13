Another hotel worker gunned down in Yellow Elder tonight

BP has identified the murdered victim as 22-year-old Leslie Green…While police are set to charge seven murder suspects today and more for serious crimes…….



Nassau, Bahamas – Police were called to the scene of a shooting death on Derby Road,Yellow Elder Gardens. There they discovered dead in the street an employee of Atlantis.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 22-year-old Leslie Green an employee.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00pm, a male was standing outside of his home located in the area, when two males armed with handguns approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police appeal to members of the public to come forward and help them in solving this serious crime.

Green worked at in Stewarding at Murrays Deli.

Meanwhile following the bloodiest weekend on record where some six persons were murdered police have confirmed that they will bring some seven suspects before the courts today to be charged for homicide incidents. We can confirm that:

– A 22 – year old male of Second Street, Coconut Grove for the Murder of Jameko Ash.

– A 22 – year old male of Williams Lane for the Murder of Ricardo Fawkes.

– A 26 – year old male of King Street for the Murder of Loucious Gustave.

– A 25 – year old male of Town Court Street and a 22 –year old male of Ludlow Street for the Murder of Kurt Ariste.

– A 26 – year old male of Pinedale and a 19 – year old male of Ida Street for the Murder of Benjamin Anderson.

Police are also expected to arraign another group of lawless young mean and place them in the gated community of FOX Hill for a number of serious offences:

• A 23 – year old male of Willow Tree Street and a 19 – year old male of Moonshine Drive for Attempted Armed Robbery and Attempted Abduction

• A 27 – year old male of Cargill Creek, Andros for Rape & Human Trafficking

• A 30 – year old male of Brougham Street for Assault With a Deadly Weapon

• A 26 – year old male of Seven Hills for Stealing and Receiving

• A 31 – year old male of Avocado Street and a 30 – year old male of Avocado Street for Possession of a Firearm & Ammunition

• And a 29 – year old male of Peter Street for Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

The police are working and all we can see is that dese damn wutless families keep producing ‘dese no-good dutty’ criminals in this country! Blame ‘yasef’ for all this crime!

