Atlantis Honours Long Service Employees



Paradise Island, Bahamas – Atlantis, Paradise Island recently paid homage to 162 long serving employees with a special morning recognition ceremony held at Fathoms, located in Royal Towers.

Atlantis has long had a history of honouring its employees who’ve achieved the 20, 30 and 40-year milestones of their careers with the mega-resort property. The morning service, held Thursday, January 18th, served as an opportunity for resort officials to provide a more intimate affair which celebrated not only the invaluable service given to Atlantis and The Bahamas tourism sector as a whole by these employees, but also the individual dedication and drive of several star standouts to go above and beyond.