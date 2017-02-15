Cuban Migrants apprehended



Coral Harbour Base, 15 Feb. ‘17 (RBDF): Three Cuban migrants were handed over to immigration officials for further processing after they were apprehended in the central Bahamas by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on Tuesday Morning.

Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Cascarilla, under the command of Acting Lieutenant Commander Omarv Saunders, discovered the migrants 23 miles southeast of South Cay, Andros at 7:50 a.m. The 3 males were removed from their vessel and taken onto the Defence Force craft.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to guarding our heritage by protecting the territorial borders of The Bahamas.

