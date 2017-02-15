FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
From: Bahamas Information Services
February 15, 2017
Notice to: Serving Uniformed Customs and Immigration Officers
From: The Ministry of the Public Service
Serving uniformed officers of the Customs and Immigration Departments are reminded that:
The Minister for the Public Service is in receipt of a petition from uniformed officers of the Customs and Immigration Departments seeking the payment of “the sums agreed upon via the negotiation of the Union and Government Negotiating Teams”.
Any uniformed officer of the said Departments who wishes to be paid may make written application for payment through his respective Human Resource Department by 5 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, 16th February, 2017.
Any officer applying after tomorrow will be paid after the collective bargaining agreement is executed.