

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: Bahamas Information Services

February 15, 2017

Notice to: Serving Uniformed Customs and Immigration Officers

From: The Ministry of the Public Service

Serving uniformed officers of the Customs and Immigration Departments are reminded that:

The Minister for the Public Service is in receipt of a petition from uniformed officers of the Customs and Immigration Departments seeking the payment of “the sums agreed upon via the negotiation of the Union and Government Negotiating Teams”.

Any uniformed officer of the said Departments who wishes to be paid may make written application for payment through his respective Human Resource Department by 5 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

Any officer applying after tomorrow will be paid after the collective bargaining agreement is executed.