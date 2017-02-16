ALIV goes dead and offline in Abaco….



Marsh Harbour – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press out of the community of Abaco confirms Aliv is dead.

For longs hours now just like a BEC shutdown – which feels like a century for some customers – Aliv phones in that part of the country have went dead. No internet connections and no mobile service.

This appears to be a regular crimescene where customers are paying huge sums of money monthly, but service is cat piss poor at Aliv.

BAHAMAS Press wonders when will URCA warn the public dat Aliv is running dead like a phone battery that need to be recharged. IT NEEDS URGENT CASH…LIKE $30 MILLION by next month, and right now workers in Abaco can’t get paid.

All is quiet this afternoon and no one is saying a damn word. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

We report yinner decide!