Prominent Bahamian Doctor could now be the subject of an Interpol Investigation out of Dubai – WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?



Nassau, Bahamas – A medical doctor has gotten his full share of being on the wrong side of the law, and tonight, this time he is hiding out on the other side of the world with his sweetie.

Bahamas Press has learned that the specialist in the medical field is now the subject of an international investigation and possibly could be posted as WANTED on Interpol.

Apparently the doctor had traveled into Dubai where he landed his eyes on a gypsy gal, who was also a native of Dubai. We understand according to our sources the doctor also opened a practice in Dubai and abandon his practice and family here on New Providence. Upon deeper investigations BP’s team contacted our sources deep inside the Dubai capital and yinner wouldn’t believe what we have now uncovered.

That PMH specialist has not only abandoned his family here in Nassau, but has recorded a marriage certificate in that part of the world and taken the gypsy as his new wife. Well what in da hell is dis?! Yall see why these dutty man dem does get chase around the mall with a car?

We understand ‘Dr. So-And-So’ has committed the criminal offence of polygamy [the practice or custom of having more than one wife or husband at the same time], which is a crime in the Bahamas.

We have learnt that a record of the offence has now been filed with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and by the end of the day once arrested ‘Dr. So-And-So’ could lose everything…

Das a Jackass eh?

We report yinner decide!