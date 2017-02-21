BTC’s customer base grew by 6,000 after a disastrous Aliv mobile service launch quickly pisses off customers…



Nassau, Bahamas – Aliv must be feeling an even more serious pinch this morning after a report by Cable & Wireless Communications Limited [CWC] revealed how BTC’s subscriber base grew by 6,000 over the last quarter following increased data-led promotional activities. The report first broke in the Nassau Guardian as boy the news is not good as Aliv needs money.

CWC shared how despite the entrance of BeAliv Limited as the second provider of cellular mobile services in the country, BTC’s subscriber base grew by 6,000 on a quarter-to-date [QTD].

The telecommunications giant, in its preliminary results for the period ended December 31, 2016 published last week stated that it was able to grow its subscriber base in the Bahamas across mobile, video and Internet products on a year-to-date basis.

“Momentum is steadily building in our video RGU [Revenue generating unit] base through penetration of our newly constructed fiber-to-the-home [FITH] network,” said CWC.

“Despite the entrance into the market of our first mobile competitor in November 2016 we are able to grow our subscriber base by 6,000 QTD through increased data-led promotional activity.”

And while some thought BTC would lose business, the question of the strength of its competitor Aliv into the future must now be a real concern for its investors. Aliv just last month said it needs some $30 million by March. It needs customers in order to remain competitive. Its product is experiencing serious network issues particularly in Abaco as reported last week.

We report yinner decide!