NASSAU, The Bahamas — Judges of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) made a courtesy call on Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie (fourth left) at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 20, 2017. During this fourth sitting in The Bahamas — five judges from the UK, Lord Mance, Lord Kerr, Lord Sumption, Lord Reed, and Lord Hughes, will sit as a Board and hear five appeals and applications February 20-24, 2017. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)