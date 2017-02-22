BTC TITLE SPONSORS BAISS



February 16, 2017 (Nassau, Bahamas)… BTC has come on board as the title sponsor for the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools’ (BAISS) Track and Field Championships. CEO Leon Williams noted, “We are proud to be the title sponsor for the BTC, BAISS Track and Field Championships. Sports continues to be one of the key ways that we invest in the future of The Bahamas.”

BTC has been title sponsor to many key sporting events including CARIFTA, The IAAF/BTC World Relays, High School Nationals, Flag Football and so many others. The company also provides endorsement contracts to a number of athletic super-stars including Olympic Gold Medalist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo.