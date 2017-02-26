Smith Boys Rejected by the PLP and now a Storm is Brewing in North Andros!

Can the PLP win if it looses three sure seats in the upcoming elections? Is this a Civil War now erupting inside the PLP?!



Nassau, Bahamas – Dangerous and potentially deadly political moves are being exercised right now deep in the walls of the Progressive Liberal Party and if our projections are correct – and we have no reason to doubt dem – this could be the beginning of the end for the Christie Government.

Just as we have reported earlier this week the PLP will complete its list of candidates for the 2017 General Elections and as reported Cheryl Bazard was ratified in an outdoor event Friday night at Gambier House on Farrington Road. The matter to ratify Wayne Munroe has been deferred to a later date. And well das dat.

But in all the ratifications of both have fanned a storm within the Party and have brought serious stress and strain on the party’s leadership. Some believe Frank Smith and Keod Smith have been snubbed by the Party, both who were loud and fearless defenders of the PLP when Hubert Ingraham was Prime Minister and Leader of the FNM!

Both men we understand are telling the country the war has just begun and boy this is just what BP has been reporting for weeks now.

But if yinner thought that was the problem we ga take yall to North Andros where trouble and calamity is setting in. More than 600 petitioners in the constituency of North Andros have written notice that they intend to support independent candidate and former PLP Cabinet Minister Vincent Peet in North Andros. Senior sources in that part of the country told Bahamas Press, “A another former Cabinet Minister in the Pindling Government is expected to stand as the campaign general for the independent candidate.” What in da hell is dis?

Well we ga have to get back on this story and say more on North Andros. I need a drink!

We report yinner decide!