NASSAU, Bah – BP is reporting another bad accident on Cowpen Road earlier today. One of the vehicles had overturned into a ditch. A fruit stand in the area was also hit in the ordeal. Everyone was ok though.

In another accident later a truck heading west on Carmichael Road struck a man while crossing the road right near the police station and clinic in that part of town.

The man up to presstime was suffering serious injuries.

Be safe as we move into Lent.

We report yinner decide!