No Deal…Negotiations Breakdown and ended between DNA and FNM…

Sidney Collie’s Statement on Comments by the DNA Leader



Sidney Collie, Chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM), issued the following statement regarding comments made by the DNA Leader about talks of unifying the opposition:

“The Free National Movement and The Democratic National Alliance have had discussions for the purpose of forging an agreement as to how we may work together to defeat the PLP in the upcoming General Election. The discussions ended on Saturday last without a satisfactory resolution.”

“The Free National Movement is the only organized National Party that can defeat the PLP and we invite all organizations and Bahamians wishing to rid this country of the inept PLP to join with us in this cause to take our country back.”