Bimini RBC branch set to close its doors in May…



Bailey Town, Bimini – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms a branch of The Royal Bank of Canada on the island of Bimini will be closing its doors.

Bimini is one of the busiest communities following the expansion of Resorts World development, which also has the construction of a new plush Hilton hotel.

Customers were told via notice today that all their accounts will be transferred to Freeport in time for the effective date of closure of the branch on May 26th, 2017.

Residents told us the bank have yet to hold a meeting with the community after years involvement in that community.

RBC gave no real reason for the pullout on that busy island. The banks in the Bahamas in recent times have under gone several downsizing/rightsizing exercises. Bahamians we believe are not borrowing, and dey ain’t saving either. Dey buying numbers!

We report yinner decide!